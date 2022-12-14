'Nehru ji ke CHATTE BATTE ko dikh raha hain ke nahi?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh ATTACKS Congress over Tawang conflict

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties, including the Congress, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Dec 14) by demanding a discussion on the clash between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on Dec 9. After the demand for a discussion was rejected, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha. Many other opposition parties also walked out in support of Congress.

Congress demands talk on India-China clash

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the issue should be discussed in Parliament, citing the parliamentary responsibility in the country and the discussion in the House on the 1962 war. He told the media that it is not democratic to give a short statement without taking any questions or listening to others. In response to the demand for discussion, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, as quoted by India TV, said that it is India's misfortune that when the whole world is standing with India, the opposition parties are working to 'criticize' the army and the country. He alleged that the opposition parties did the same during the surgical strike.

Also Read: India-China Tawang border clash VIDEO: Clip shows Indian Army THRASHING PLA troops who crossed border

'Defence Minister already gave statements': Giriraj Singh

Rejecting the opposition's demand for discussion, Giriraj Singh said that the Defence Minister has already given statements in both Houses of Parliament, so there is no need for further discussion. He argued that it is not a matter related to the budget, but rather a matter related to the defense and security of the country. He also pointed out that America is praising India and saying that Indian soldiers chased away Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, so the opposition's criticism of Modi at this time is unwarranted.

Overall, the opposition's demand for a discussion on the China issue was rejected, leading to a walkout by Congress and other opposition parties. Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized the opposition for working to humiliate the army and for criticizing the country at a time when the whole world is standing with India.