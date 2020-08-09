Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli plans to build Ayodhya Dham to celebrate Ram Navami

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has instructed to commence work on a certain "Ram Janmabhumi Ayodhya Dham" to further his claims that "real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India".

He has even laid out a comprehensive master plan to celebrate Ram Navami with grandeur at Ayodhyapuri, the so-called birthplace of Lord Ram, by placing idols of Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman.

Oli directed the Chief of Madi Municipality of Chitwan and other people’s representatives at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Saturday. He has also ordered the renaming of the Madi municipality located near Thori to Ayodhyapuri, as per Nepal's official news agency National News Committee.

The agency reports that on the occasion of Navami this Dussehra PM Oli will conduct a 'Bhoomi Pujan' after which the construction work of the temple will begin.

A few days ago, Nepali Prime Minister Oli had claimed that the birthplace of Lord Rama was at Ayodhyapuri near Thori, Nepal.

Notably, it is believed that Goddess Sita was born in Janakpuri which is in Nepal. Every year, ‘Ram Baraat’ the wedding procession of Lord Ram leaves for Janakpuri from Ayodhya with much fanfare.

The controversy around the native place of Lord Ram in an extension of what has transpired on the geographical level.

In June, the Nepal Parliament cleared a constitution amendment bill to reflect a new map in the national emblem. This map shows Indian territories Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal.