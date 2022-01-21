Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grand statue to be installed at India Gate: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 21, 2022) announced that a grand statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him. The iconic statue will honour his contribution to the independence movement.

PM Modi announced that till Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. The prime minister added that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

The prime minister tweeted, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

