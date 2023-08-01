Never Ever Give Up: Extraordinary Tale Of IAS Vijay Wardhan, Triumphing After 35 Failures

NEW DELHI: Cracking the prestigious Civil Services Examination is a daunting task, but for IAS officer Vijay Wardhan, persistence and determination were the keys to his success. Despite facing failures in 35 different competitive exams, Wardhan refused to give in to despair. His journey exemplifies the age-old adage, "Failure is not the opposite of success; it is a part of success." Meet the extraordinary individual who transformed setbacks into stepping stones and emerged victorious as an IAS officer in 2021.

The Early Aspirations: A Resilient Dreamer From Sirsa, Haryana





Hailing from Sirsa, Haryana, Vijay Wardhan nurtured a dream of serving the nation from an early age. After completing his schooling in his hometown, he pursued a B.Tech in Electronics Engineering in Hisar.

The Grueling Pursuit: Failing 35 Exams But Refusing To Yield

Undeterred by the initial setbacks, Vijay Wardhan moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. He embarked on a relentless journey, attempting more than 30 competitive exams, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but success eluded him.

Embracing Failures: A Stepping-Stone To Learning

Instead of succumbing to disappointment, each failure became a stepping-stone for Vijay Wardhan to learn from his mistakes. With every setback, his motivation grew stronger, propelling him forward towards his goal.

The Turning Point: Triumph In 2018 As An IPS Officer

In 2018, Vijay Wardhan's unwavering perseverance finally bore fruit, as he cracked the UPSC with an All-India Rank (AIR) of 104 and became an IPS officer. However, he felt unfulfilled in his IPS position and aspired for more.

The IAS Glory: A Triumph Of Faith And Tenacity

Determined to achieve greater heights, Vijay Wardhan reappeared for the UPSC examination and realized his dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2021. His remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to never give up on one's aspirations.

Valuable Advice: Empowering Aspirants To Success

In a candid media interaction, IAS Vijay Wardhan shared valuable tips for civil service aspirants. He emphasized that self-belief is essential and advised applicants to adapt their strategies and learn from their experiences.

Conclusion: A Beacon Of Resilience And Hope

Vijay Wardhan's extraordinary journey from facing 35 exam failures to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to the power of perseverance and unwavering determination. His story resonates with the spirit of never giving up on dreams, and it stands as a beacon of hope for all those aspiring to serve the nation through the Civil Services.