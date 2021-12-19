हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Government

New DGP of Punjab was not even among candidates shortlisted for post, claims SAD

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) raised questions over the appointment of IPS Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the Director-General of Punjab Police, claiming that he was not even among candidates shortlisted for consideration for the post.

"This appointment was done despite the fact that UPSC is scheduled to take a decision on the appointment of a regular DGP on December 21 and Chattopadhyay is not even among candidates shortlisted for consideration for the post," said Daljit S Cheema, vice-president, SAD.

Punjab government-appointed Vigilance Bureau Chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the new Director-General of Police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota, said a press release by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice on Friday.

Chattopadhyaya has been given an additional charge and has replaced Iqbal Preet Sahota, added the press release.

Punjab GovernmentDGPPunjab2022 Punjab Assembly electionsPunjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh ChanniSADShiromani Akali Dal
