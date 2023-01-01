New Year celebrations: Swiggy delivers 3.50 lakh biryanis, over 60,000 pizza orders

topStoriesenglish
Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad prepared 15 tonnes of delicacy to meet the demand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Year's Eve calls for a party without any doubt, and this time biryani turns out to be the go-to menu for almost every party this NewYear’s Eve. The food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday (December 31) and by 10:25 pm the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, according to company sources. Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 percent and Kolkata-10.4 percent. "With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources said. The app delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7:20pm on Saturday.

Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two Biryanis per minute on 2021 New year's Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of delicacy to meet the demand.

Also read: New Year: Delhi, Mumbai, other cities welcome 2023 after two years of Covid hiatus

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in another tweet. It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.

Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9:18pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

