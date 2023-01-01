New Year celebrations: Swiggy delivers 3.50 lakh biryanis, over 60,000 pizza orders

New Year's Eve calls for a party without any doubt, and this time biryani turns out to be the go-to menu for almost every party this NewYear’s Eve. The food delivery app Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders on Saturday (December 31) and by 10:25 pm the app dispatched over 61,000 pizzas across the country, according to company sources. Swiggy also said as per a poll it conducted on Twitter, 75.4 percent of orders came for Hyderabadi Biryani, followed by Lucknowi-14.2 percent and Kolkata-10.4 percent. "With 3.50 lakh orders, Biryani was the top item that was delivered," sources said. The app delivered 1.65 lakh Biryani orders at 7:20pm on Saturday.

Bawarchi, one of the top biryani-selling restaurants in Hyderabad delivered two Biryanis per minute on 2021 New year's Eve and for December 31, 2022, it prepared 15 tonnes of delicacy to meet the demand.

"@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," Swiggy said in another tweet. It also said 1.76 lakh packets of chips were ordered on Swiggy Instamart as of 7 PM Saturday.

.@dominos_india, 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

Stating that as many as 2,757 packets of Durex condoms were delivered by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, it requested people to order 4,212 more to make it "6969' and it can say "nice".

about 12,344 people across India have ordered khichdi on new year’s eve. let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

"The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush," Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy CEO said in a tweet last evening.

15,920 orders of onion pizzas

7,622 orders of onion kachori

5,498 orders of onion uttapam

9,692 orders of onion dosa

6,357 orders of onion paratha

30,177 kg onions ordered on @SwiggyInstamart



looks like y'all really like onions — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

About 12,344 people across India ordered khichdi on New Year's Eve by 9:18pm.

13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons, 14,890 sodas have been marked delivered so far. where are all the house parties happening and why am i not invited — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 31, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)