National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests key conspirator in Vizhinjam arms-narco case

Five AK 47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized along with 300 kg of heroin off Minicoy coast by the Coast Gaurd in March 2021.

NIA arrests key conspirator in Vizhinjam arms-narco case
File Photo

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (October 5) arrested the key conspirator in the Vizhinjam arms-narco case.

The 47-year-old accused Satkunam alias Sabesan is a Sri Lankan national and a former member of the intelligence wing of LTTE. He was allegedly involved in arms and drug trafficking from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and was working for the revival of LTTE.

NIA had filed a case against six Sri Lankan nationals based on the complaint of NCB that five AK 47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized along with 300 kg of heroin off Minicoy coast by the Coast Gaurd in March 2021.

According to the investigative agency, Satkunam had arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India. He also played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drug trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the revival of LTTE, the NIA said.

