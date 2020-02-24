NIA carry search operations across Tamil Nadu over SSI murder

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of Tamil Nadu Police Special Sub-Inspector Y.Wilson searched several locations in the state in connection with the case on Monday (February 24).

The search operations are being carried out at Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Salem, Neyveli and Chennai, said police.

The police had earlier arrested A. Abdul Shameem and Thoufique who had allegedly murdered Wilson at the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border checkpost on Jan 8, 2020.

They were arrested in Udupi in Karnataka.

It is alleged that the duo killed Wilson as an act of revenge after the police had arrested C. Khaja Moideen, an ISIS operative in Delhi early this year.

The NIA is also searching the premises in connection with the supply of SIM cards to the alleged terror suspects based on fake documents.