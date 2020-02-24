हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
national intelligence agency

NIA carry search operations across Tamil Nadu over SSI murder

It is alleged that the duo killed Wilson as an act of revenge after the police had arrested C. Khaja Moideen, an ISIS operative in Delhi early this year.

NIA carry search operations across Tamil Nadu over SSI murder

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of Tamil Nadu Police Special Sub-Inspector Y.Wilson searched several locations in the state in connection with the case on Monday (February 24).

The search operations are being carried out at Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Salem, Neyveli and Chennai, said police.

The police had earlier arrested A. Abdul Shameem and Thoufique who had allegedly murdered Wilson at the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border checkpost on Jan 8, 2020.

They were arrested in Udupi in Karnataka.

It is alleged that the duo killed Wilson as an act of revenge after the police had arrested C. Khaja Moideen, an ISIS operative in Delhi early this year.

The NIA is also searching the premises in connection with the supply of SIM cards to the alleged terror suspects based on fake documents.

Tags:
national intelligence agencyNIATamil Nadu
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump with warm hug

Must Watch

PT14M35S

US President Trump spins 'charkha' with wife Melania at historic Sabarmati Ashram