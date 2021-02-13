NIA files chargesheet against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist for attacking CRPF convoy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (February 13, 2021) filed supplementary chargesheet against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Mushtaq Shah in a case related to an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 307 of RPC, section 3 of Explosive Substances Act, section 4 of Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act and sections 16,18,20,23,38 & 39 of UA(P) Act.

The NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against six Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists for their role in this attack.

The terrorist had exploded an explosive-laden Santro car on March 30, 2019, with the intention of killing CRPF security personnel and waging war against the Government of India.

In this regard, a case was registered in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on March 30, 2019, whereas, the NIA re-registered the case on April 15, 2019, and took over the investigation of the case.

Accused Naveed Mushtaq Shah is an ex-constable of J&K Police and had decamped with arms and ammunition in 2017, when he was posted as a guard in FCI, Budgam.

After deserting the force, he had joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and became an active terrorist.

The investigation has established that Naveed was actively involved in the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF convoy in Banihal along with other terrorists Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Rayees Ahmed Khan and Saifullah Mir who were subsequently killed in encounters with security forces.

The deceased terrorists Sahil Abdullah Bhat, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Zubair Ahmed Wani were actively involved in the preparation of the explosives that went into the making of the IED. Charges have been abated against the deceased terrorists involved in the conspiracy. Charges have been framed by the Special NIA Court against the six accused chargesheeted earlier.

