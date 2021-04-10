Night curfew imposed in Dehradun due to COVID surge, schools shut, no physical classes for Class 1 to 12 students in THESE cities

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Friday (April 9) announced night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

All schools from class 1 to 12 have also been closed till April 30 in parts of Haridwar, Nainital and the state's winter capital Dehradun.

“All schools from class 1 to 12 in Dehradun district barring Kalsi and Chakrata areas and in the municipal limits of Nainital and Haldwani will also remain closed till April 30,” PTI quoted Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal as saying. The night curfew will come into effect from Saturday (April 10).

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 748 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,06,246. The active cases in the state stand at 5,384, while five deaths and 327 recoveries were logged in.

As per Ministry of Health data available on Friday (April 9), India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 1,30,60,542. 780 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,67,642. The active caseload stands at 9,79,608 with 61,899 recoveries.

