Nikki Yadav Murder: Delhi Police's Shocking Revelations - Sahil Had Married Nikki, His Family Knew of Murder

New Delhi: It was a fateful Valentine's Day for the family of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav when the police discovered her dead body. Investigations revealed she has been killed and her "live-in" partner Sahil Gehlot was accused of strangling Nikki with a charging cable and then stuffing her body in a refrigerator. The Delhi Police has now said that Nikki was in fact married to Sahil Gehlot. "Accused Sahil and Nikki got married in a temple in Noida in October 2020. Sahil's family was unhappy with their marriage. Sahil's family fixed his wedding in December 2022 and hid from the girl's family that Sahil had already married Nikki," Delhi Police Sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, Nikki's father has said her family had no knowledge about the marriage. "No one in the family knew anything about Nikki and Sahil’s marriage. We don’t believe it. All those who’re involved in the murder must get maximum punishment," Sunil Yadav, Nikki Yadav’s father told ANI.

Sahil Gehlot's Father Arrested

The Crime Branch has arrested five persons in connection with Nikki's murder, including Sahil's father on charges of helping his son in the "conspiracy"."Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy," Special CP Ravinder Yadav confirmed while speaking to ANI."Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," he added.

According to reports, the police have also recovered the marriage certificates of Sahil and Nikki during the remand. Sahil's friend and cousin helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge, sources said.

The Crime Branch sources earlier revealed that Sahil had "deleted all the data from Nikki's phone"."The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evidence for the police, so he deleted all the data as earlier many times they had quarrels through WhatsApp chat," sources said.

The Chilling Murder of Nikki Yadav: What Led to It

In the killing of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable, Sahil revealed during the interrogation that Nikki was with him on the night of February 9 after which he killed her in the parking lot around Nigam Bodh Ghat between 8:30 am and 9:30 am on February 10. After killing Nikki, the accused switched off her phone and kept it with him and took out her SIM, the crime branch of Delhi police said. Nikki Yadav's phone has also been recovered from accused Sahil.

As per sources, the Police are now planning to take Sahil to Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Railway Station where he had taken Nikki on the night of the murder to know the complete sequence and exact place and time of Nikki's murder.

The accused was getting engaged on February 9. The accused went to meet Nikki at her flat and left early in the morning, they went to many places in Delhi, during which there was an argument about his marriage. During this, he got angry and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable, said DCP Crime Branch."After that, he kept the victim's body in the refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraon village, and then the accused went to his marriage. We are investigating deeply about this case," said DCP Crime Branch Satish Kumar.

The last rites of Nikki took place in her native village of Jhajjar in Haryana on Wednesday (February 15).

