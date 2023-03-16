topStoriesenglish2584360
SAMBHAL ROOF COLLAPSE

Nine Rescued After Cold Storage Roof Collapses In UP's Sambhal, Rescue Operations Underway; Watch Video

The roof collapse incident took place at AR cold storage in Mai village of the Chandausi area in the Sambhal district.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): At least sixteeen people were feared trapped under debris after roof of a cold storage godown that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh`s Sambhal district on Thursday. The incident took place at AR cold storage in the Chandausi area of the Sambhal district. As per reports, the godown was already in a dilapidated condition. "A total of 9 people have been rescued till now among which one is in critical condition. The SDRF team and NDRF team is present at the spot. A rescue operation is underway," news agency ANI quoted DM Sambal as saying. No casualties have been reported yet, while one rescued person is in critical condtion. Around seven people are still missing as per police's estimate of missing persons. 

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the administration. 

CM Yogi Instructs Officials To Carry Out Immediate Relief And Rescue Work

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue work.

"In view of the accident in the cold storage in Chandausi district of Sambhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials, SDRF and NDRF teams to conduct immediate relief and rescue work by reaching the spot," the CM Office tweeted.

