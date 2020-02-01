Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's poem verse as '5 jewels of good country'

New Delhi: After quoting Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul Nadim in her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar as she presented Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday (February 1).

Sitharaman quoted the Tamil poet on health, wealth, farm productivity, happiness and security as imperatives of a country. She said, "There are 5 jewels for a good country, according to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, which are:

No epidemics.

It should have wealth.

It should have a good crop.

It should have happiness.

It should have security and safety."

Sitharaman then linked the 'five jewels to government reforms such as Ayushman Bharat, wealth creators being respected, PM Kisan doubling income, ease of living, national security.