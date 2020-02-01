हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
budget 2020

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's poem verse as '5 jewels of good country'

The Union Finance Minister delivered Thiruvalluvar poem's verse as 5 jewels for a good country in Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman delivers Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar&#039;s poem verse as &#039;5 jewels of good country&#039;

New Delhi: After quoting Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul Nadim in her speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar as she presented Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha on Saturday (February 1). 

Sitharaman quoted the Tamil poet on health, wealth, farm productivity, happiness and security as imperatives of a country. She said, "There are 5 jewels for a good country, according to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, which are: 
No epidemics. 
It should have wealth. 
It should have a good crop. 
It should have happiness. 
It should have security and safety."

Sitharaman then linked the 'five jewels to government reforms such as Ayushman Bharat, wealth creators being respected, PM Kisan doubling income, ease of living, national security.

Tags:
budget 2020Budget 2020 Indiabudget 2020 livebudget 2020 coveragebudget 2020 expectationsIndia Finance MinisterNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2020
Next
Story

Nirbhaya parents to move court after President rejects convict's mercy plea

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Budget 2020: How Budget is prepared | Understand the chronology