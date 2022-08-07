NITI Ayog meeting: PM Modi encourages states to promote THESE '3Ts'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired the 7th NITI Ayog meeting with the chief minister of all states and Union Territories and encouraged each state to motivate and promote the ‘3Ts’ (trade, tourism, technology) through every Indian Mission around the world. The meeting was organised with the NITI Aayog Governing Council. The prime minister, who is a staunch supporter of the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi concept, asked the state to focus more on reducing the imports and encourage local production to enhance export capacities, reported IANS. "We should encourage people to use local goods wherever possible," he said. `Vocal for local` is not the agenda of an individual political party but a common goal, he added.

Addressing the recent GST revisions, PM Modi said though GST collection has improved, the potential is much more. "Increasing GST collection requires collective action by the Centre and States. It is crucial for strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy.

The prime minister also talked about the Centres National Education Policy and said it has been formulated after considerable deliberations, and we should involve all stakeholders in its implementation and develop a clear, timebound roadmap for it.

Expressing his gratitude to the CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences, he said that NITI Aayog will study the states` concerns, challenges, and best practices and subsequently plan the way forward.

The issues discussed in this meeting will define the national priorities for the next 25 years, he said, adding that "the seeds we sow today will define the fruits reaped by India in 2047".

(With IANS inputs)