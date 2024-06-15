‘Nitish Brought Shame To Bihar’: Prashant Kishor Lambasts CM For 'Feet Touching' Gesture

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of seeking to maintain his position by metaphorically submitting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kishor made these remarks while speaking at a public gathering in Bhagalpur during his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign.

Recently, a video surfaced of Nitish Kumar touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet during an NDA meeting last week, which gained attention on social media. Many criticized this gesture, and now Kishore joined this ton.

"People ask me why I am now criticising Nitish Kumar, having worked with him in the past. He was a different man back then. His conscience had not been put up for sale," said Kishor. He had overseen the election campaign of the JD (U) president in 2015 and officially became a member of the party two years later.

Kishore explained his sentiments by adding that he believes the leader of the state is the pride of its people and by touching Modi’s feet Nitish Kumar bought shame upon Bihar’s residents.

"The leader of a state is the pride of its people. But Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched the feet of Modi," he alleged.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar's JD (U) secured 12 seats, making it the BJP's second-largest ally after the BJP itself failed to secure a majority independently.

"There is so much talk about Nitish Kumar playing a key role in Modi's return to power. But how is the Bihar CM leveraging his position? He is not using his clout to ensure benefits for the state. He is touching feet to ensure that he remains in power, with BJP support, even after 2025 assembly polls," Kishor said.

(Based on inputs from PTI)