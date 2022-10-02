Nitish Kumar advises Amit Shah to visit THIS place on his Bihar tour

New Delhi: While speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar on Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that everyone has the right to visit the state."Everyone has the right to visit Bihar. We have maintained JP`s (Jayaprakash Narayan`s) village very well," the CM said. According to sources, Shah will attend a programme commemorating Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary on October 11 in Sitab Diara, Bihar. Shah will arrive in Sitab Diara at 12 p.m. to attend Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary. He will attend the Jayanti programme honouring Jayapraksh Narayan. Nitish Kumar also stated that Shah should visit JP's village to see what the state government has done so far.

The 'Loknayak' was a prominent face of the Quit India Movement, best known for leading the mid-1970s opposition to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution." Under his leadership, the Janata Party was elected and became the first non-Congress party to form a government at the Centre. In 1999, he was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Shah will arrive in Amnaur from Sitab Diara in the afternoon via the Amnaur cooperative of Chhapra, Gopalganj, and Siwan districts. Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar Memorial Park and Bihar's first light and sound show at Amnaur Pokhara, as well as the farmers involved. This will be Shah's second trip to Bihar in a month. On September 23-24, he paid a visit to Seemanchal. According to party sources, Shah can visit Bihar once a month until the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will keep the atmosphere favourable to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bihar CM was speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Patna. Gandhi's birthday is celebrated on October 2 as the International Day of Nonviolence, emphasising his philosophy of using nonviolence to effect social or political change. Several events are being held in India and around the world to commemorate the occasion.

Mahatma Gandhi, or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in the Gujarat town of Porbandar. He advocated nonviolent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister was also present in Patna and paid tribute to Gandhi.

PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Sonia Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders also paid tribute to Bapu on his 153rd birthday. PM Modi posted a tweet, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu`s ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products to tribute Gandhi Ji."