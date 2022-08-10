Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister for the 8th time in Bihar Raj Bhavan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will become the Deputy CM with him. Before taking oath, Nitish spoke to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over the phone. Meanwhile, the Grand Alliance has brought a no-confidence motion against BJP speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. According to media reports, the election for the new speaker will also take place at the time of the floor test. RJD can get the Speaker's chair from the Grand Alliance. However, the Congress has also claimed the Speaker's chair.

Bihar Politics: Big Updates

The meeting is going on at the official residence of Nitish Kumar at Aney Marg. In this, there was a discussion with Tejashwi Yadav regarding the portfolio of ministers. Simultaneously, the churning is going on regarding the Speaker of the Assembly. JDU national president Lalan Singh, Vijay Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar were also present in the meeting.

BJP leaders are sitting on dharna outside the party headquarters. They accused Nitish Kumar of betrayal.

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded 2 ministerial posts for his party. He said that I have given unconditional support to Nitish Kumar. The party should get at least 2 ministerial posts.

According to sources, RJD has got 16 ministerial posts in the fixed formula, while 13 and 4 Congress MLAs will be able to become ministers in JDU's account.

The CPI(ML) with 12 MLAs is yet to take any decision on joining the government.

After the resignation of Nitish Kumar, the old cabinet has been dissolved. Chief Secretary Amir Subhani has issued the notification by order of the Governor.

There were a total of 29 ministers in the Nitish cabinet.

List of possible ministers in the new cabinet

RJD quota- Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Kumar Mehta, Anita Devi, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Chandrashekhar, Kumar Sarvjeet, Bachha Pandey, Bharat Bhushan Mandal, Anil Sahni, Shahnawaz, Akhtarul Islam Shaheen, Sameer Mahaseth, Bhai Virendra, Lalit Yadav, Kartik Singh, Veena Singh, Rannvijay Sahu, Surendra Ram JDU quota- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Chaudhary, Upendra Kushwaha, Sheela Kumari, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Leshi Singh, Sunil Kumar, Jayant Raj, Zaman Khan Congress quota- Madan Mohan Jha, Ajit Sharma, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Rajesh Kumar HAM quota- Santosh Kumar Suman

Lalu Prasad Yadav is active from Delhi to form the government. He continued to play a game of checkmate on the chessboard of Bihar. RJD President Lalu Yadav, who was on TV throughout the day at the residence of MP daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, guides his son Tejashwi on the spot. RJD MP Premchandra Gupta arrived and the two also discussed the political situation in Bihar for a long time.