topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI MCD ELECTIONS

No alcohol for Delhiites for 3 days, liquor sale banned ahead of MCD elections- Read details

Liquor sale will be stopped in Delhi as  soon as the campaigning for Delhi MCD Polls ends and the ban will continue till December 4.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • All the liquor vends, bars, and sale outlets will remain closed from December 2 to Dec 4
  • Alcohol sales are banned on the day of vote counting for MCD polls i.e. Dec 7, 2022

Trending Photos

No alcohol for Delhiites for 3 days, liquor sale banned ahead of MCD elections- Read details

New Delhi: Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4, the city Excise Department announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting from Friday evening. The three-day ban will come to force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting. When the votes will be counted on December 7, liquor sales will again be prohibited.

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 pm of December 2 to December 4, 2022 up to 5,30 pm and again on December 7, 2022 on the day of counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.

ALSO READ- '7 BIG questions' by Delhi Police to compel Aftab Poonawala to admit crime

All the liquor vends, bars, and sale outlets will remain closed on these days, the notification said.

The Excise Department and Delhi Police will patrol the city to ensure that there is no unauthorised storage of liquor or transportation of unauthorised liquor, it added.

Live Tv

Delhi MCD electionsDelhimcd elections 2022MCD PollsLiquor Sale

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?