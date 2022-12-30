topStoriesenglish
'No greater loss than losing...': Japan, Nepal, Pakistan leaders mourn PM Modi mother's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.

  • Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. Heeraben Modi died on Friday (December 30) at 3:30 am during treatment at U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal also expressed grief on PM's mother's death, he wrote on Twitter, "I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia. At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul."

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also wrote a condolence note for PM Modi's mother: "PM Modi  @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

 

Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter, "There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi`s last rites.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital.

