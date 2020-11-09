हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

No gunfire, inappropriate behaviour: RJD's message to supporters ahead of Bihar assembly election vote count

The votes will be counted on November 10, a day after RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav celebrates his 32nd birthday.

IANS photo

PATNA: A day after Exit Polls predicted victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party issued a notification to its supporters and workers against indulging in celebratory firing and any uncivil behaviour towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results.

In a tweet addressed to its workers, the party said, "Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivil behaviour towards our rivals or their supporters will not be accepted at any cost," it said.

The instructions to the party workers to behave decently on the counting day is part of Tejashwi's efforts to do away with rowdy behaviour prevalent on such occasions in the past and establish a new culture.

Multiple exit polls released on November 7 evening predicted the Mahagathbandhan to win a majority in the 243- strong Bihar Assembly.

RJD's Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh said the partymen have been told to accept the results of the polls with all humility. Praising Tejashwi, Singh said "while Lalu Prasad is the centre of 'astha' (faith), Tejashwi is the centre of 'wyavastha' (arrangements) of the party."

The RJDs election campaign was centred on Tejashwi Yadavs promise of providing 10 lakh governments jobs to youths in Bihar.

Its rival kept attacking the party over its record on and law and order, and also berated as 'Jungle Raj' during the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

