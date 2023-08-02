No Input On Monu Manesar, Case Against Him Registered In Rajasthan: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state has no information on Monu Manesar, the Bajrang Dal leader who is believed to have instigated people leading to the Monday's violence that sparked communal clashes across the state and cost six lives. Speaking about Monu Manesar, the CM said, “A case has been registered against Monu Manesar in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Police is looking for him, Haryana Government will cooperate with Rajasthan police in this matter.”

"I have told the Rajasthan government that if they need help to trace him, we are ready to help. Now the Rajasthan Police is searching for him. We don't have any input on his whereabouts. Whether they have or not, how can we say?" he said. Stating that "no accused will be spared," Haryana Chief Minister said that "justice" for the victims of Nuh violence will be ensured.

“Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured,” Khattar said, adding no action will be taken against those who are innocent. Calling the violence that broke out in Nuh as “unfortunate” he said that the incident had led to the deaths of six people, including four civilians and two home guard personnel.



“What happened in Nuh is unfortunate and this incident has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, which includes two home guard personnel and four civilians. A number of individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities such as Nalhar Hospital, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and other hospitals,” Khattar said.

Haryana CM further said that 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident as of now. “As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. 90 people have been detained. The accused will not be spared,” Khattar said.

Communal clashes broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Following the violence, the security in the districts adjoining Nuh -- Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram-- were strengthened. Haryana CM while addressing a press conference today also said that along with the state police, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of citizens.

“30 companies of the Haryana Police have been deployed for this purpose. Additionally, 20 companies of paramilitary forces. 14 teams of the paramilitary forces have been deployed in Nuh district, 3 companies deployed in Palwal, 2 companies in Gurugram, 1 company in Faridabad,” Khattar said.

The Haryana government has launched an indemnity portal to provide compensation to those whose properties have been destroyed in the violence. The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government will compensate for the loss caused by the incident in Nuh only through the compensation portal.

Who Is Monu Manesar?

Monu Manesar has faced accusations of being involved in the killing of two men from a minority community in Rajasthan. Nasir and Junaid were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes, and their bodies were found in a charred car. The Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet naming Manesar as an accused.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if the organisers had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration. “Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said today, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number 112.”

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Yadav also said that situation was totally under control and normalcy had been restored.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Deputy Commissioner Yadav said.

He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and two to three shops have been vandalised."