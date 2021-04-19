No lockdown, only stricter curbs in five cities: UP government on Allahabad HC order

New Delhi: Hours after the Allahabad High Court ordered lockdown-like curbs in five cities of Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Monday (April 19) said that it will not impose a complete lockdown.

The government said that the administration will impose strict restrictions in the cities and will submit its reply on the court’s observations.

“UP Government will not impose a complete lockdown in the cities but impose strict restrictions. The UP Government is submitting its reply before the Court on its observations,” ACS- Information, Navneet Sehgal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, the High Court ordered curbs across five cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The court chided the Yogi Aditynath-led state government for not handling the COVID-19 pandemic well enough.

A bench comprising Justices Ajit Kumar and Siddhartha Varma issued a slew of directions which virtually amounts to a lockdown.

"We are of the considered view that in given scenario of present time if people are restrained from going outside their homes for a week in the first instance, the current chain of spread of COVID infection can be broken and this will also give some respite to the frontline medical and health workers." the bench observed.

"All establishments be it government or private, except financial institutions and financial departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions, and public transport, shall remain closed till 26th April, 2021. The judiciary will, however, function on its own discretion," the bench added.

It has ordered suspension of all religious activities and establishments till the end of the lockdown period. Shopping complexes and malls would remain shut as well.

Educational institutions and activities of other government, semi government or private organisations shall remain closed as per the order.

