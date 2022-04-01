No more Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi schools for general public - Details here

New Delhi: As the national capital sees a dip in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government decided to close all fixed vaccination centres in schools.

According to an order issued by the director of family welfare, Dr Monica Rana, Covid-19 vaccination centres at school complexes and other educational institutions will discontinue for the general population from today (April 1, 2022).

“Fixed Covid-19 vaccination centres at school complexes and other educational institutions for the general population shall be discontinued with effect from 1st April 2022…. The venue/address of the nearby health facility providing vaccination shall be prominently displayed at the discontinued school venues,” read the order.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the order stated that vaccination would continue at all Delhi government healthcare facilities as well as facilities run by the central government, railways, armed forces, municipal corporations, the cantonment board and the Employees State Insurance Corporation.

“In order to cover the 12-14 year cohort and the remaining 15-17 years (first and second dose) cohorts, vaccination shall be conducted at school sites in camp mode, as per requirement, in close coordination with the education department. Out-of-school children shall be mobilized to the nearby health facilities,” the order read.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination has picked up pace this week in the national capital, with more and more children between the ages of 12 and 14 years getting the shots. Notably, over 59 per cent of all the doses administered on Wednesday was in this age group, according to the government’s CoWIN portal.

The order issued by the authorities also stated that additional nurses and doctors would not be hired for the vaccination drive after April 1. “Hiring of additional manpower for vaccination activity is not to be extended beyond March 2022,” the order read.

