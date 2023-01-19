No survey to identify non-Muslim students, says UP Madrasa Education Board; decides to implement NCERT syllabus

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board has said that it will not survey registered madrasas imparting education to non-Muslim students as desired by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). According to reports, the Madarsa board said that the survey could lead to a divide between the Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

In December, the NCPCR body had sent a letter to all the states and union territories asking them to conduct a detailed investigation of all the registered madrasas in which non-Muslim students study. The argument put forth by the NCPCR was that madrasas primarily impart religious education and forcing non-Muslim children to study religious education without parental consent would be violative of Article 28(3) of the Constitution.

However, the Madrassa Education Board in its meeting decided to reject the survey notice. Board's chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed reportedly said that the survey won't be carried out and the board will not allow division between Muslims and non-Muslim communities, as it goes against the BJP’s philosophy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. He said that non-Christian students also study in missionary schools.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyanka Kanungo, who sent the letter and Madrasa Board chief Javed, both are BJP members. Javed said that madrassas are imparting modern education and students are also studying science and maths and there is nothing wrong if non-Muslim students are also taught religious texts.

Javed said that he himself had studied Gita and added that there is no harm in studying the scriptures of other religions. He said that parents are sending their children to institutions of their free will.

In the meeting, it was also decided to implement the NCERT syllabus in registered madrassas in a phased manner as well as to train teachers in madrassas on the lines of training imparted to teachers of the Basic Education Department, so that the quality of education can be improved.