Noida air 'severe', Delhi, Gurugram in 'very poor' category; curbs to control pollution - 10 points

New Delhi: There seems to be no respite for Delhi and its surroundings on Wednesday (November 17) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain extremely worrying. In Delhi, the AQI is in 'Very Poor' category at 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10 am. The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, witnessed a drastic deterioration. The AQI in Noida dropped from the upper end of 'very poor' category to the upper end of the 'Severe' category at 479 today. The air quality in Gurugram has also deteriorated from yesterday (November 16), but remains in the 'Very Poor' category at 352, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR's bulletin, the air quality in Delhi is likely to slip to the lower end of the 'Severe' category by today.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday (November 16) night issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region. Here are the some of the suggestions:

1) All educational institutions in NCR will remain closed till further orders. Only online classes are allowed for the time being.

2) At least 50% of government employees in NCR will work from home and private establishments will also be encouraged to do so till at least November 21.

3) Trucks carrying non-essential goods will not be allowed to enter NCR

4) There will be a ban on diesel generators in Delhi / NCR.

5) There will be a ban on construction activities except for railway, metro airport or national security/defence-related works.

6) Heavy fines will be imposed on persons/organisations responsible for stacking construction material on the road.

7) Deployment of maximum number of water sprinklers, anti-smog guns.

8) Industries using fuel will be allowed to run only if they use gas, or will need to shut down.

9) Out of 11 thermal plants within 300 km radius of Delhi, 6 will have to stop functioning by November 30.

10) Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicle older than 15 years shouldn't ply on NCR roads.

