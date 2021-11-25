Noida International Airport will be largest maintenance centre of aircraft: PM Narendra Modi

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 25) said that Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance and operation of aircraft.

He asserted that a maintenance facility would be built which would provide employment to hundreds of youths.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the airport, the PM said, “Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, & operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundreds of youths.”

Modi also highlighted how the airport would boost tourism in the state.

"Tourism of land-locked states like Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the Noida International Airport. Now, pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The Noida airport will be the Delhi-NCR's second international airport and is expected to be ready by September 2024. As per Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), one runway will be operational in the first phase with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.