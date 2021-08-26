हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida man kills wife for Rs 2 lakh, car in dowry

Unhappy with the dowry, the husband, his parents and sister physically and mentally harassed the woman (22), who hailed from Mainpuri district, since the couple's wedding, her father alleged.

Noida man kills wife for Rs 2 lakh, car in dowry
Representational Image

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Thursday (August 26) arrested a 25-year-old man accused of torturing and killing his wife along with his family over demands for Rs 2 lakh cash and a car in dowry, officials said. The couple had got married in December last year and was living in Chhalera village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station here, the officials said.

Unhappy with the dowry, the husband, his parents and sister physically and mentally harassed the woman (22), who hailed from Mainpuri district, since the couple's wedding, her father alleged.

"The family, which hails from Auraiyya district, wanted Rs 2 lakh more and a car in dowry after the marriage. I did not have the financial condition to bear the expense of it all after the wedding," he alleged in a police complaint.

The woman was found dead at her husband's house on August 23 after which an FIR was lodged on the basis of her father's complaint. "The husband had demanded the additional dowry from his wife's family. He tortured his wife over non fulfillment of the demands, leading to her death on August 23. The accused has been arrested," a police spokesperson said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (harassment of woman for unlawful demand), 398B (dowry death) and under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the police said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaNoida policeUttar PradeshNoida crimecrime in noida
Next
Story

Assam COVID-19 unlock: Schools for Class 12, colleges and universities to reopen from September

Must Watch

PT22M1S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Taliban scared of Hindu-Sikh visit to India?