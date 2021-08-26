Noida man kills wife for Rs 2 lakh, car in dowry

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Thursday (August 26) arrested a 25-year-old man accused of torturing and killing his wife along with his family over demands for Rs 2 lakh cash and a car in dowry, officials said. The couple had got married in December last year and was living in Chhalera village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station here, the officials said.

Unhappy with the dowry, the husband, his parents and sister physically and mentally harassed the woman (22), who hailed from Mainpuri district, since the couple's wedding, her father alleged.

"The family, which hails from Auraiyya district, wanted Rs 2 lakh more and a car in dowry after the marriage. I did not have the financial condition to bear the expense of it all after the wedding," he alleged in a police complaint.

The woman was found dead at her husband's house on August 23 after which an FIR was lodged on the basis of her father's complaint. "The husband had demanded the additional dowry from his wife's family. He tortured his wife over non fulfillment of the demands, leading to her death on August 23. The accused has been arrested," a police spokesperson said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (harassment of woman for unlawful demand), 398B (dowry death) and under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the police said.

