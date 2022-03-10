Noida: Pankaj Singh wins by record 1.81 Lakh votes, thanks people for ‘blessings, affection’

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pankaj Singh

BJP MLA from Noida constituency and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh has thanked the people of Noida for their ‘blessing, affection and support’ following his comfortable victory in the Assembly election.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people, the hardworking party workers and office bearers for the blessings, affection and support received from the people of Noida,” Pankaj Singh tweeted.

Pankaj defeated his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of 181513 votes. Pankaj received 244319 votes (70.16%), while Sunil could manage to get only 62806 votes (18.04%).

The BJP has won the people’s mandate once again in the politically crucial state with Yogi Adityanath set to become the chief minister for a second straight term — breaking a 37-year-old record in the state.

 

Pankaj SinghNoidaBJPSunil ChaudharyRajnath Singh
