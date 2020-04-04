Noida reports 8 fresh cases; 4 detected from JJ cluster in Sector 5

New Delhi: At least eight fresh cases of Coronavirus was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday (April 4), taking the total cases due to the pandemic in the Gautam Budh Nagar to 58.

According to reports, four of the cases were detected in a JJ cluster in Sector 5, while one person from Wazidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida has also tested positive for the deadly virus, said officials. Details of the remaining three cases could not be known at the time of filing of the copy.

"District Magistrate Suhas L Y has directed administration officials to ensure temporary sealing of the sector and village concerned in the wake of the Covid-19 detection as per protocol for a period of 48 hours," according to a statement.

As per a report, till now at least eight people in Gautam Budh Nagar have been cured of Coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

In another development, an IANS report claimed that amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), grocery stores and supermarkets are running out of stock for essential items in the city. Most of the supermarkets in Noida are complaining of lack of supply of essential items such as rice, flour and pulses.

One of the store managers of an Easyday retail outlet in Sector 37, Noida, told IANS: "The demand for rice, pulses, wheat and flour are quite high. However, the supply is limited during the lockdown period. We are receiving these items once in every two days."

He also informed that the rice they have in their store is that of an expensive variety, costing over Rs 500 for a 5-kg packet, while basic pulses like arhar and chana dal are out of stock.