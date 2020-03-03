Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled

New Delhi: The Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of Noida and Gautam Budh Nagar have issued a notice to various companies amid coronavirus fear in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Tuesday (March 3).

The CMO has asked the people returning to India from abroad to report to the Health Ministry first.

It has also issued a notice to people who are coming back to India from 13 other countries including China, Iran, and Singapur to go for a screen-test.

Meanwhile, a private school has also been shut in Noida after it was reported that one of the parents of the student tested positive on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Health Authorities are on their way to conduct necessary medical checks at the school, where the management cancelled all examinations till further orders.

Earlier, in a shocking development, two positive cases of Coronavirus were on Monday (March 1) detected in India. While the first case has been reported from the national capital, the second is from Telangana.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person who tested positive in Dehli had a travel history of Italy, while the other had recently returned from Dubai.

Globally, more than 3,100 people have died as a result of the virus, the vast majority of them in China.

More than 90,000 people have been infected, with cases registered in more than 60 countries.