Noida police

Noida techie car theft case: Chowki chief among 4 cops shunted

Noida police shunted out four police personnel, including a post-in-charge, for negligence in responding to the theft of an engineer's car by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida.

Noida techie car theft case: Chowki chief among 4 cops shunted
New Delhi: Noida police shunted out four police personnel, including a post-in-charge, for negligence in responding to the theft of an engineer's car by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida, according to reports. These police officials were sent to the police lines with immediate effect, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander told PTI.

"Junpath chowki in-charge sub-inspector Arun Verma, head constable Upendra Singh and constables Sahil Sultan and Akash Vikal have been shunted to the police lines with immediate effect due to negligence in the case related to the engineer that took place in Surajpur area on Sunday," DCP Chander told PTI on Monday.

According to reports, the engineer was out shopping with his wife and a child when he was waylaid on Sunday evening at gunpoint by miscreants, who then fled with his car, in Greater Noida (West).

The incident took place when Nishant, who works with a private company, was returning after buying vegetables to his car parked near the Migsun roundabout in the Surajpur police station area.

Nishant's wife and child were reportedly in the car when the miscreants entered it and forced them out of the vehicle.

The police have lodged an FIR in the case, and an investigation is underway.

Noida policecar theftGreater NoidaSurajpur police station
