Noida's Shivalik park, Wetland development projects deadlines pre-poned, officials call it impossible

Noida: Sector 54 wetland and Shivalik Park, also known as Children's park, have been given new deadlines by the Noida Authority for the pending development projects.

In a review meeting of the horticulture department, CEO Ritu Maheshwari gave directions to expedite work and set revised deadlines for the wetland and the children's park, officials said according to media reports.

The earlier deadline was September and December 2021 and now has been preponed to August 15 for the wetland and October 31 for Children’s park.

While cost, design and labour issues are being assessed for the said work, monsoon showers and other issues have slowed down the pace of the work, said an official from the authority, who added that even though the work is being expedited, it's unlikely to meet the new deadline

"Recent showers have led to a delay. However, we have increased the labour from 25-30 to 60-70 per day to meet the new deadline," said the official, according to a report by TOI.

The work at the Shivalik Park in Sector 33, which is being redeveloped as an adventure sports park for children, has begun with boundary wall construction but the design has just been submitted by the consultant.

"Here too the work force has been doubled. But elements such as caves, walkways and play areas etc. will have to be delivered by the consultant, the official added.

