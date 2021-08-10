हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida development

Noida's Shivalik park, Wetland development projects deadlines pre-poned, officials call it impossible

The earlier deadline was September and December 2021 and now has been preponed to August 15 for the wetland and October 31 for Children’s park.

Noida&#039;s Shivalik park, Wetland development projects deadlines pre-poned, officials call it impossible
File photo

Noida: Sector 54 wetland and Shivalik Park, also known as Children's park, have been given new deadlines by the Noida Authority for the pending development projects.

In a review meeting of the horticulture department, CEO Ritu Maheshwari gave directions to expedite work and set revised deadlines for the wetland and the children's park, officials said according to media reports. 

The earlier deadline was September and December 2021 and now has been preponed to August 15 for the wetland and October 31 for Children’s park.

While cost, design and labour issues are being assessed for the said work, monsoon showers and other issues have slowed down the pace of the work, said an official from the authority, who added that even though the work is being expedited, it's unlikely to meet the new deadline

"Recent showers have led to a delay. However, we have increased the labour from 25-30 to 60-70 per day to meet the new deadline," said the official, according to a report by TOI.

The work at the Shivalik Park in Sector 33, which is being redeveloped as an adventure sports park for children, has begun with boundary wall construction but the design has just been submitted by the consultant. 

"Here too the work force has been doubled. But elements such as caves, walkways and play areas etc. will have to be delivered by the consultant, the official added.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida developmentChildren's ParkNoida CEO
Next
Story

Murmurs of dissent in Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks BJP high command's help

Must Watch

PT8M39S

75th Independence Day: Security tightened before celebration