COLD WAVE: Delhi Ridge shivers at 1.5 degrees, Bikaner is at zero degree - check IMD's weather report

Delhi is shivering and how! The National Capital Territory of Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees in the Delhi ridge area on Saturday as the cold wave conditions continue to grip northern India. Several parts of the capital have been enveloped in a thick blanket of dense fog. Several visuals from RK Puram show the low visibility in the capital due to intense fog.

Cold wave to severe cold wave was observed on Saturday not just in Delhi but neighbouring Punjab and Haryana too. In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 4.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.5 degrees Celsius and Ambala 5.4 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and 6.1 degrees Celsius in Mohali. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply in Haryana and Punjab over the past few days, settling within the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave was also witnessed in some areas of East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh. Many parts of East Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and West Madhya Pradesh are also experiencing extreme cold wave.

In the capital, the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported disrupted flight operations as over 12 arrival flights were delayed at the airport from different destinations due to dense fog and low visibility. Not just flights but as many as 32 long-distance trains are running behind their scheduled time by seven or more hours due to low visibility and the rough weather.

The minimum temperature in many places in the northern belt reached close to the freezing point, with Bikaner in Rajasthan recording the lowest at exactly 0 degree Celsius. While the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degree Celsius on Friday night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cold wave would continue in the first half of the next week as well.

(With Agency inputs)