Northern Railways Renames Eight Stations In Uttar Pradesh; Akhilesh Slams BJP Govt

New Delhi: The Northern Railways on Tuesday announced that eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been renamed. The change, which has received approval from the relevant authorities, affects stations within the Lucknow division.

The railway stations going to be renamed are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatgan.

The Competent Authority has accorded its approval for the change in names of 8 stations in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway. pic.twitter.com/ezWH5EDXhL — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

The names of eight railway stations in the Lucknow division have been updated as follows: Kasimpur Halt is now Jais City, Jais has been renamed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli has been renamed to Maa Kalikan Dham, Bani has been renamed to Swami Paramhans, Nihalgarh has been renamed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj has been renamed to Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham, Wazirganj Halt has been renamed to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan and Fursatganj is now Tapeshwarnath Dham.

The Numerical Codes of the Railway Stations listed in the "Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India" issued by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain the same.

The order stated that any necessary correction to this modification for "Change in names "and "Alphabetical Code" will be issued by the Secretary-General/ IRCA New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and party MP Akhilesh Yadav urged the BJP government to not only rename the railway stations but also to improve the conditions.

He shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "There is a request to the BJP government to change not just the names but also the conditions of the railway stations. ...And when you get free time from changing names, then take some time out and think about preventing record-breaking railway accidents."