Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2783899https://zeenews.india.com/india/northern-railways-renames-eight-stations-in-uttar-pradesh-akhilesh-slams-bjp-govt-2783899.html
NewsIndia
NORTHERN RAILWAY

Northern Railways Renames Eight Stations In Uttar Pradesh; Akhilesh Slams BJP Govt

The railway stations going to be renamed are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatgan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 06:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Northern Railways Renames Eight Stations In Uttar Pradesh; Akhilesh Slams BJP Govt Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Northern Railways on Tuesday announced that eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been renamed. The change, which has received approval from the relevant authorities, affects stations within the Lucknow division.

The railway stations going to be renamed are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatgan.

 

 

The names of eight railway stations in the Lucknow division have been updated as follows: Kasimpur Halt is now Jais City, Jais has been renamed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli has been renamed to Maa Kalikan Dham, Bani has been renamed to Swami Paramhans, Nihalgarh has been renamed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj has been renamed to Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham, Wazirganj Halt has been renamed to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan and Fursatganj is now Tapeshwarnath Dham.

The Numerical Codes of the Railway Stations listed in the "Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India" issued by IRCA, New Delhi, will remain the same.

The order stated that any necessary correction to this modification for "Change in names "and "Alphabetical Code" will be issued by the Secretary-General/ IRCA New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and party MP Akhilesh Yadav urged the BJP government to not only rename the railway stations but also to improve the conditions.

He shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "There is a request to the BJP government to change not just the names but also the conditions of the railway stations. ...And when you get free time from changing names, then take some time out and think about preventing record-breaking railway accidents."

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?