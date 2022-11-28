‘Not afraid as CM KCR is with me’: TRS' Malla Reddy amid Income Tax raids

New Delhi: State Labour Minister and Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (now Bharat Rashtriya Samithi) leader Malla Reddy, in response to the recent income tax raids conducted against him, on Sunday, said, “He is not afraid as CM KCR is with him.”

He made the remarks during the inauguration event of a water plant in Bahilampur in Mulug Mandal in Medak District. While addressing people during the event, he said that he is not afraid despite the raids on him as Chief Minister K C Rao is with him.

"In the 2024 general elections, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtriya Samithi will form the Government at the center," he added.

Earlier, Malla Reddy had slammed the raid of the Income Tax department alleging that the raids are nothing but an act of revenge.

The Telangana minister stated, "I didn`t tear any documents or snatch any laptop".

As per the police officials, a case has been registered against the Minister at the Bowenpally police station under sections 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These cases have been registered for allegedly harassing an Income Tax (IT) Officer on Duty.

The Minister, however, claimed that the IT Department took his son`s signature on a document in which it was mentioned that he possessed "100-crore black money".

He said, "My elder son is in hospital, I told them not to take his signs and get them from my younger son, Bhadra Reddy instead. I suddenly came to know he is being made to sign".

He went on to question the department saying that "I rushed to the hospital but they had left. What was the hurry?"

Minister Malla Reddy stated, "I treated officers with much respect. He left the laptop at my house. I returned it to the police station. What wrong have I done?"

Reddy, when asked about the IT Raids conducted on him, said, "Not the first time that IT raids have been conducted on me. They`re doing their work and we`re showing our work. But I never saw such a large-scale raid. Am I a smuggler? Am I involved in hawala business? Do I run a casino?"

The IT Department, till now, has raided 65 locations linked with the ministers. The raids have been conducted on the family members of the minister as well as the educational institution owned by the Telangana minister and his staff,

Further, he alleged that central government is taking revenge. He asserted, "The reason (behind the IT raid) is that I am a TRS minister. Everyone is being targeted. If you have to conduct a raid, there are 19 BJP-ruled states, do it there. CM KCR is doing good work, why do you have to do it here? Are we doing bad work here?"

“Keeping up with the Telangana model, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) will make its presence felt in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These raids are being conducted to exert pressure on us", alleged the Telangana Minister.