Not feasible now to conduct class 10, 12 board exams: Manish Sisodia tells HRD minister

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (April 28) told Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' that it was not feasible to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 due to the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Manish Sisodia made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister. '

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," adding "Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus."

Sisodia took to social media and suggested that students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11.

1. CBSE की 10 व 12वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाएँ कराना अभी सम्भव नहीं होगा अतः internal exams के आधार पर ही बच्चों को पास किया जाय जैसा कि 9 वीं और 11वीं के बच्चों को पास किया गया है.

2/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2020

Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent and exams like JEE, NEET should be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus, Sisodia told HRD Minister.

Notably, universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was later announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it will be conducting pending board exams for only 29 subjects, which are crucial for promotion and admission in undergraduate programmes.