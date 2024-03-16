NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Saturday said that the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be crucial for the entire country as not only votes but dictatorship and ego will also be hurt this time. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X and said, "The election bugle has sounded, the public has challenged. Democracy has called us in this battlefield of justice and we are ready.''

''Today the Election Commission has announced general elections, but this election is not 'general'. It will be decided in this election whether this country and our democracy will run on the shoulders of labourers, farmers, middle-class people or on the shoulders of select capitalists. This will decide whether the country will run on the Constitution of Baba Saheb or the praises of a dictator. This election is very special. In this, not only votes but dictatorship and ego will also be hurt".

चुनाव का बिगुल बजा है, जनता ने ललकारा है।

न्याय की इस रणभूमि में लोकतंत्र ने हमें पुकारा है और हम तैयार हैं।



आज चुनाव आयोग ने आम चुनाव की घोषणा कर दी है, लेकिन यह चुनाव 'आम' नहीं है।



इस चुनाव में फैसला होगा कि यह देश और हमारा लोकतंत्र- मजदूर, किसान, मध्यम वर्गीय लोगों के कंधे… pic.twitter.com/hoXYtTLlgJ — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2024

The reaction from the Congress party came shortly after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing a press conference. The results will be announced on June 4, the CEC said.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13,

Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

Phase-Wise Election Schedule

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13, Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June. With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, and the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories.

Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date for nominations for candidates is April 4. The second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 19. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates is April 25. The fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, and the last date for nominations for candidates is May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, and the last date for nominations for candidates in May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, and a total of 89 constituencies will undergo polls in phase 2. In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies. 96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, and 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5.

In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo polls.

Assembly elections will be held in Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13. while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19 and the counting of votes on 4 June.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure a level playing field. CAPF will be deployed adequately & assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts & drones to ensure vigil.