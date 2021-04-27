हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Not the time to behave like vultures: Delhi High Court slams oxygen supplier

The court asked the supplier to send oxygen to the hospitals immediately or they will be booked. 

Not the time to behave like vultures: Delhi High Court slams oxygen supplier
File Photo

New Delhi: At a time several hospitals in the national capital are facing acute shortage of oxygen used to treat COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (April 27) came down heavily on the oxygen suppliers.

Taking a stern view in the matter, the high court slammed a company that produces oxygen saying it should not act like a vulture as the people’s lives are at stake.

“This is not the time to behave like vultures,” the court said.

“You are irresponsible and people are suffering outside,” the court added.

The high court asked the supplier to send oxygen to the hospitals immediately or they will be booked. It even went as far as saying that even if one person died because of oxygen shortage, the firm’s owners would be ‘hanged’ alongside.

The supplier said that he will follow the court’s order. He further alleged that the Delhi government officers are not making it clear where the oxygen has to be sent.

The court asked the supplier to ensure that they provide the data of oxygen shared with the government on a daily basis. Failing to do this would attract severe punishment, the court added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
