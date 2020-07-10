NRTI announces admissions for its programmes; partners with Birmingham University for joint Masters programme in engineering

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) on Friday announced the admissions for the academic year 2020-21 for its 10 programmes of which eight are new. Most of these are unique programmes offered exclusively at NRTI. Only online applications are accepted.

NRTI is a university in Vadodara established by the Ministry of Railways. The new programmes also include an international Masters in Railway Systems Engineering & Integration offered in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, UK where students will spend one year at the University of Birmingham.

The last date for application is July 31 for BBA, BSc and post-graduate programmes. The entrance test for these programmes will take place on August 23 at multiple centres around the country. B Tech admissions will be based on JEE Mains score, the last date of application is September 14.

NRTI will admit students to its established BSc and BBA programmes in Transportation Technology & Transportation Management respectively, as well as two new BTech programmes, two new MBA programmes and four new MSc programmes.

NRTI has augmented teaching with online courses and summer internships in view of COVID-19:

* Courses for all programmes and batches were conducted online by the faculty using latest technology and pedagogy and teaching was completed without compromising quality and safety of students

* Students were also provided free access to a library of 4,000 online courses from leading universities around the world to supplement classes. These included courses in Data Science, Microeconomic Principle and Understanding Research Methods.

* Students of NRTI will be awarded digital certificates from the offering university, as well as credits by NRTI.

* 6 week online industry internships organized for the second year students with leading private as well as public sector organisations in the transportation sector.

The programme details:

Undergraduate programmes:

1. BBA in Transportation Management (3 year)

2. BSc in Transportation Technology (3 year)

3. B.Tech. in Rail Infrastructure Engineering (4 year)

4. B.Tech. in Rail Systems & Communication Engineering (4 year)

Postgraduate programmes (2 years):

1. MBA in Transportation Management

2. MBA in Supply Chain Management

3. MSc in Transport Technology and Policy

4. MSc in Transport Economics

5. MSc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics

6. MS in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration (International degree programme offered in collaboration with University of Birmingham, UK)

Selection Process for the programmes:

* NRTI UG and PG Entrance Tests (for aptitude) will be administered at multiple locations across the country.

* Selection to BBA, BSc programmes will be based on score in NRTI UG Entrance Test.

* Selection to B.Tech. programmes will be based on JEE Mains 2020 scores.

* Applicants for the MSc programmes shortlisted on the basis of NRTI PG Entrance Test, will be required to appear for a subject test and interview; admission will be offered based on overall results.

* Applicants to the MBA programmes who have valid CAT (2019), XAT (2020) or MAT (later than May 2019) scores may be exempted from PG entrance Test. Applicants shortlisted on the basis of their score in NRTI PG Entrance Test or CAT/XAT/MAT as above will be required to appear for a personal interview; admission will be offered based on overall results.

* Selection to the Masters in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration will be conducted jointly by University of Birmingham, UK and NRTI

How to Apply for programmes:

* Applications should be submitted online on the NRTI website. The application fee is INR 500 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and INR 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

* Interested candidates are invited to fill in the application form, pay the application fee & register for the process by visiting www.nrti.edu.in/data/applications.html

Reservation: NRTI follows Centre's regulations with respect to reservations for SC, ST, OBC and EWS. Supernumerary seats will also be considered for PwD, Kashmiri Migrants and Ex-Servicemen, as per Government regulations. Details of fees, financial aid etc. are available on NRTI website.