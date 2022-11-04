NTA to declare UGC NET Result 2022 TOMORROW on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

UGC NET Result 2022 Date: UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Friday (November 4) announced that the UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared on November 5. UGC chairman took on ATwitter to inform about the release of the UGC NET results and wrote, "UGC-NET results will be announced by National Teting Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday)." Once released, UGC NET Result 2022 will be available on the official website- nta.ac.in. UGC Chairman announced the date for the UGC NET result however the timings for the release of the results were not confirmed.

The NTA has already released the final UGC NET answer keys 2022 in online mode on November 2, 2022. Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 final answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic. The UGC NET 2022 final answer key has been released for all the subjection and all the shifts.

Here's how to check UGC NET Results 2022

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.

Enter the asked login details.

Submit and view your scores.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

NTA conducted Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download.