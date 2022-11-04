topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022

NTA to declare UGC NET Result 2022 TOMORROW on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in on Saturday (November 5), scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NTA to declare UGC NET Result 2022 TOMORROW on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

UGC NET Result 2022 Date: UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Friday (November 4) announced that the UGC NET Result 2022 will be declared on November 5. UGC chairman took on ATwitter to inform about the release of the UGC NET results and  wrote, "UGC-NET results will be announced by National Teting Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday)." Once released, UGC NET Result 2022 will be available on the official website- nta.ac.in. UGC Chairman announced the date for the UGC NET result however the timings for the release of the results were not confirmed.

The NTA has already released the final UGC NET answer keys 2022 in online mode on November 2, 2022. Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 final answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic. The UGC NET 2022 final answer key has been released for all the subjection and all the shifts.

Here's how to check UGC NET Results 2022

Go to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or the result portal, ntaresults.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to view scorecards.
Enter the asked login details.
Submit and view your scores.
Take a printout of the result page for future use.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022 

NTA conducted Phase 4 of UGC NET 2022 exams on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The provisional answer keys for the same have been released by the agency for candidates to download. 

Live Tv

UGC NET 2022UGC NET Answer key 2022UGC net resultUGC NET Result 2022ugc net phase 1 answer keyugc net phase 2 answer keyugc net phase 3 answer keyugc net exam 2022ugc net key answer 2022net 2022 answer keyugc answer key 2022ugc net a

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?