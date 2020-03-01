From Odisha CM giving Rs 10 lakh aid to BSF trooper to Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh, here are the top news for March 1

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 1.

1. Section 144 imposed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh; heavy police force deployed

Authorities in Delhi on Sunday (March 1) imposed Section 144 in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh along with a heavy deployment of police personnel. Read more here



2. Meghalaya violence: Death toll rises to 3, situation remains tense

The night curfew imposed hereafter violent clashes, was lifted at 8 am on Sunday, barring in areas under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and Cantonment Beat House, where indefinite curfew continued to remain in effect, officials said. Read more

3. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh aid for Delhi riot-hit BSF trooper

Earlier, officers of the BSF on Saturday reached out to Anees and promised him that the force would help to repair the house and also offered financial aid as a 'wedding gift'. Read more

4. Delhi violence: Two dead bodies recovered from Gokulpuri, death toll rises to 44

In the riots that took place in the national capital the Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and has detained 885 people. The Delhi Chamber of Commerce has projected that the initial loss caused by the violence is nearly Rs 25,000 crore. Read more

5. Under CAA, every refugee will be granted Indian citizenship: Amit Shah in Kolkata

Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Read more here

6. Three killed after two goods train collide in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

The mishap took place around 4.40 am when a coal-laden train heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Amlori mine in Madhya Pradesh collided with an empty goods train near Ghanhari village. Read more

TOP SPORTS NEWS OF THE DAY

7. Didn't even realise when I took catch to dismiss Neil Wagner, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch was the highlight on day two of the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Sunday as India bowled New Zealand out for 235 in their first innings. Read more

8. Rafael Nadal tops Taylor Fritz to win Acapulco title

Nadal survived 10 aces from Fritz and broke the service three times to outperform the 22-year-old American. Read more

TOP ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OF THE DAY

9. Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra leave fans excited with pics in wedding attire

Mahira looks stunning in a white gown, Paras is suited up for the wedding shoot. For maximum impact, Paras has also coined a term to define the two - 'Pahira', for Paras and Mahira. See the pictures here

10. Ayushmann Khurrana reciprocates Lata Mangeshkar's blessings with gratitude