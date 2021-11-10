Odisha COVID-19 unlock: Schools to reopen for classes 6, 7 from November 15

New Delhi: Odisha is all set to reopen schools for classes 6 and 7 from November 15, the government said on Wednesday (November 10).

The Information & Public Relations Department tweeted, "State Govt have been pleased to allow reopening of schools in respect of Class VI & VII students for the academic year 2021-21 wef 15th Nov 2021.”

The School and Mass Education Department informed that the teaching hours will be 9.30 am to 1.00 pm, out of which three hours will be used for education, PTI reported.

Class 6 and 7 students will have the option to either attend physical or virtual classes. Attendance will not be compulsory for students in offline mode, the department added. Schools will resume physical classes with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Physical classes for first-year postgraduate students will also resume from November 15.

Schools in Odisha suspended physical classes since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Odisha restarted schools for classes 10 and 12 on July 26, for class 11 from October 21 and for class 8 students from October 25 this year.

With 387 new COVID-19 cases, the caseload climbed to 10,44,428 on Wednesday. Four more people lost their lives due to coronavirus which pushed the death toll to 8,368, a health bulletin said. Around 2.65 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1.29 crore people have taken the second jab against the virus in Odisha.

