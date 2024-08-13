Odisha: Doctor 'Sexually Assaults' Two Patients At SCB Medical College Cuttack, Faces Retaliation

After the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year old Kolkata doctor jolted the country, in another shocking incident two patients have reportedly been sexually assaulted by a doctor within the Cardiology department at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Mangalabag police station, Odisha TV reported. The situation intensified when the doctor, accused of the crime, was reportedly assaulted by the victims' family members and later admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Authorities have launched an investigation, as the incident has sparked widespread anger among both the medical community and the local populace.