Odisha government suspends forest official over corruption, sexual harassment allegations

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday suspended Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) named Debarchan Behera with immediate effect over allegations of corruption and sexual harassment. Behera was suspended after the state government took note of the sensitivity and seriousness of allegations against him.

"There is a serious allegation of corruption/irregularities relating to construction and maintenance of government buildings, bamboo plantations and purchase of store articles," a statement from the Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) Odisha said.

"On allegations of sexual harassment to women staff at the workplace, this is serious in nature and violation of provision conduct rules for government servants and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013," the statement added. An inquiry into the allegations has been initiated.