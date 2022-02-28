हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha reopens schools for classes 1-7 from today as Covid-19 caseload decline

Schools have reopened in Odisha for students from classes 1 to 7 from today.   

Odisha reopens schools for classes 1-7 from today as Covid-19 caseload decline
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Schools for classes 1 to 7 opened in Odisha on Monday (February 28, 2022) after nearly two years with a week-long rapport building exercise.

Faces of both the teacher and students were expressing happiness. Principal of Primary kids, SIA International School, Ramshi Pandey said, “We are very excited to have children back to school almost after two years. To avoid crowding, the arrival time in two slots.” 

Earlier, the Odisha government had announced that the schools would open from February 14, but various district collectors sought additional time for undertaking cleaning, bush cutting and minor repairs.

Therefore, the department announced the students would attend physical classes from February 28. Teachers had to come to school from February 14 to ensure proper cleaning and sanitization.

Meanwhile, India recorded 8,013 new Covid-19 cases, 119 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,13,843, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday. The active cases stand at 1,02,601. The country also recorded 16,765 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,23,07,686. 

