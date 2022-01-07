हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Odisha reports its first Omicron death, country's second

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday had confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Rajasthan. 

Odisha reports its first Omicron death, country&#039;s second
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Balangir: Odisha on Thursday (January 7, 2022) reported its first and the country`s second Omicron-related death.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday had confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Rajasthan. 

The first Omicron death in Odisha was confirmed by CDMO, Balangir, Dr Snehalata Sahu. The deceased, a 50 year old woman, was suffering from a brain stroke. 

She was admitted to Burla Medical College where she tested COVID positive. She died on December 27, 2021.

Her sample was sent for genome sequencing. The report of the test, which came after her death, was Omicron positive. 

Dr Sahu further informed that after the detection of Omicron death, the district administration and the health department rushed to her native village Agalpur for contact tracing. Further testing of the contacts is underway.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusOmicron deathOmicron
Next
Story

Wet spell over northwest India, heavy snowfall warning in Kashmir; Read IMD’s full prediction here

Must Watch

PT18M33S

PM Modi Security Lapse: The committee will submit the report to the MHA