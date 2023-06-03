Odisha Train Derailment: 18 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted; Check Helpline Numbers

Kolkata: Eighteen long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, Indian Railway officials said. Seven trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station. The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, and 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the officials said. Besides, 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day.

Odisha Train Derailment

At least 50 people died and 350 people were injured as a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. The accident happened around 7.20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar Station near Kolkata, the officials said.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo earlier said dozens of people have so far been admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital. According to reports, several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said. Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Helpline Numbers Issued

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Helpline Numbers

Howrah: 033-2638227

Kharagpur: 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore: 8249591559, 7978418322, 8585039521

Shalimar: 9903370746

Santragachi: 8109289460, 8340649469

Helpline Numbers By South West Railways

Bangalore:080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam: 8431403419

SMVT Bengaluru: 9606005129

KJM: 88612 03980

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Flag Off Cancelled

Following the accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has cancelled his travel to Goa, where he was visiting to flag off Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. The Ministry of Railways has announced that the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express flag-off has now been postponed. The train was supposed to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on June 3, 2023, and was the first Vande Bharat Express for the Konkan Railways.

PM Modi 'Distressed' By Train Derailment, Assures Full Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Coromandel Express train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district in which nearly 400 people have been injured and at least 50 died. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that he has taken stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore and spoken to Union Railways Minister.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet. The Prime Minister said the rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident and all possible assistance is being to those affected by the mishap.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a tweet.