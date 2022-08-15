OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has postponed the Counselling process for OJEE 2022. As per a notice on the official website- odishajee.com, the OJEE 2022 Counselling has been ‘deferred for the time being’ and fresh dates will be released soon.

“Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical/professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being. The schedule of OJEE counselling will be announced in due course,” read the official notice.

As per the notice students who have secured a rank in the JEE Main Result 2022 or the OJEE 2022 Exam can apply for the counselling process once the new dates are issued on the website by the examination committee. Check official notice here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE is conducted for students in order to provide them with admission in all private, government and sponsored institutions in the state of Odisha. Admission is usually done on the entrance examination result and merit of the student through a seat allotment or counselling process.