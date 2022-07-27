OJEE 2022: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination-2022 will be declared today 27 July at 11.30 am. According to media sources, Pritiranjan Gharai, minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Department will publish the results at the Auditorium of State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT). Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website of OJEE- ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2022: Here is how to download the result

- Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

- Click on the link that reads, "Rank card- OJEE 2022"

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Key in your credentials and login

- The OJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take its printout for future use

Over, 57,918 candidates appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 that began on July 4. Around 82.5 per cent students appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 exams. According to media sources out of 58,000 registered students, around 48,000 took the exam, while rest 10,000 skipped the test.