OJEE 2022: The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round two or special round is underway until August 14. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) is holding the Special OJEE 2022 for admissions into a variety of programs offered by private and public medical, engineering, and management schools in Odisha, including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm, and M Pharm. On the official website, ojee.nic.in, eligible candidates can register for OJEE round 2.

"In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE, 2022, round two or special round which was originally notified as August 7, 2022, is hereby extended up to August 14, 2022, and the last date for fee payment upto August 16, 2022 (by 10 pm)," OJEEC said in a statement. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2022: Registration ends TODAY; students to stage protest, demand third attempt for all

Special OJEE 2022 Application Form: Important Dates

Start date to fill online application: August 1, 2022

Last date to submit the application form: August 14, 2022

Last date to make fee payment: August 16, 2022

OJEE 2022 round 2, special exam date: Last week of August or first week of September 2022

Odisha OJEE 2022 Round 2: Here’s how To apply

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

On the Homepage, click on the "Registration for 2nd/ Special OJEE 2022" link

Enter your login credentials

Fill in the application form and cross check details

Upload all the required documents

The OJEE round 2 special test is expected to take place in the final or first week of August 2022. The remaining seats from the OJEE 2022 first phase counselling will be distributed based on the results of the second round of the exam.